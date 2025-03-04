Jaime Jaquez Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Jaquez (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jaquez will miss a third straight game for the Heat while nursing a sprained right ankle. The second-year big man has regressed in his sophomore season in Miami, with his playing time and scoring going down, even though his rebounds per game have gone up at 4.6 per contest. Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith may get a boost in minutes with Jaquez on the mend.