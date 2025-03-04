Fantasy Basketball
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:52am

Jaquez (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jaquez will miss a third straight game for the Heat while nursing a sprained right ankle. The second-year big man has regressed in his sophomore season in Miami, with his playing time and scoring going down, even though his rebounds per game have gone up at 4.6 per contest. Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith may get a boost in minutes with Jaquez on the mend.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
