NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 5

Slate Overview

POR at BOS: Trail Blazers 12-20 on road; Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games

MIA at CLE: Heat 13-19 on road; Cavs on 11-game win streak

UTA at WAS: Jazz on two-game slide; Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games

MIN at CHA: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Hornets on seven-game slide

DAL at MIL: Mavs on two-game slide; Bucks on three-game win streak

SAC at DEN: Kings on four-game win streak; Nuggets 20-9 at home

OKC at MEM: Thunder on four-game win streak; Grizzlies on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Jerami Grant (knee): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (calf): OUT

BOS - Jaylen Brown (illness), Jayson Tatum (shoulder): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jrue Holiday (finger): Doubtful

MIA - Tyler Herro (illness): Questionable; Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Nikola Jovic (hand), Kel'el Ware (knee), Andrew Wiggins (ankle): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (illness): Questionable; Jordan Clarkson (foot), John Collins (back), Walker Kessler (rest), Lauri Markkanen (back), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

WAS - Kyshawn George (jaw), Richaun Holmes (knee): Questionable; Jordan Poole (elbow): OUT

MIN - Julius Randle (groin): Questionable; Mike Conley (rest), Rudy Gobert (back): OUT

DAL - Caleb Martin (hip): Doubtful; Anthony Davis (thigh), Dante Exum (foot), Daniel Gafford (knee), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle), Kyrie Irving (knee): OUT

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Gary Trent (knee): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (toe), Domantas Sabonis (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (ankle), Nikola Jokic (ankle), Zeke Nnaji (ankle), Peyton Watson (knee): Questionable; Julian Strawther (knee): OUT

OKC - Aaron Wiggins (thumb): Questionable; Alex Caruso (ankle), Chet Holmgren (leg): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (calf), John Konchar (knee), Ja Morant (shoulder), Scotty Pippen (toe): Questionable; Josh Jackson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,700) vs. Kings

Murray topped 45 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 25.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 74.0 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Kings, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,900) at Nuggets

LaVine topped 32 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 53.3, and he is averaging 23.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 outings. He should come up big once again, as he must step up for his squad's shorthanded backcourt and with a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,200) at Grizzlies

Williams is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 63.5 in the game before last. He is likely to keep rolling with a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Grizzlies frontcourt. He also finished with 44.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Heat

After sitting out the last game for rest, Mobley is expected to be back in action against the Heat. He is averaging 21.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 55 DK points, and he is up for a favorable matchup against the Heat, as they are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,800) at Hornets

Reid is up for a 16th consecutive start for his squad's shorthanded frontcourt, after averaging 18.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 15 games. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) at Hornets

After coming up with 67.3 DK points in the previous game, Edwards is coming off a quiet showing in his most recent outing. Nonetheless, he is averaging 29.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals through his last 10 appearances and is likely to keep up the production against the Hornets, as he owns a significant matchup advantage at his position, lined up across from Nick Smith.

Mid-Range Money

Isaiah Collier, Jazz ($6,300) at Wizards

Collier is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 30 DK points. He has an ideal opportunity to shine with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's second-most points per game, and the seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,400) at Nuggets

DeRozan is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists through 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He must look to step up for his squad in the absence of Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis, and he is likely to get his offense going against the Nuggets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($5,500) at Wizards

Filipowski is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 49.8. He is up for extended responsibility for his shorthanded squad, and he should prosper with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kevin Porter, Bucks ($4,000) vs. Mavericks

Porter topped 20 DK points in each of the last two games and continues to chip in well off the bench, averaging 8.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over five games. He should prosper against a significantly shorthanded Mavericks team.

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Horford is looking at a fourth consecutive start, after averaging 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals through the last three outings. He has a good chance to make his mark against the Trail Blazers, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

