Jaime Jaquez Injury: Ruled out Monday

Jaquez (ankle) is out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez will join Andrew Wiggins (ankle) on the sidelines Monday, freeing up plenty of minutes on the wing in Miami's rotation. Jaquez will look to end a three-game absence with an ankle sprain Wednesday against Cleveland. With the second-year forward out against the Wizards, the Heat could turn to Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith for expanded roles.