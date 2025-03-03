Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaime Jaquez headshot

Jaime Jaquez Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:54pm

Jaquez (ankle) is out for Monday's game against Washington, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaquez will join Andrew Wiggins (ankle) on the sidelines Monday, freeing up plenty of minutes on the wing in Miami's rotation. Jaquez will look to end a three-game absence with an ankle sprain Wednesday against Cleveland. With the second-year forward out against the Wizards, the Heat could turn to Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith for expanded roles.

Jaime Jaquez
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now