Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakob Poeltl headshot

Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Poeltl (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has missed the past eight games for Toronto but is expected to return any day now -- head coach Darko Rajakovic said Tuesday that Poeltl is "very close" to returning. Once he does get the green light to suit up, Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson would likely see their minutes take a hit.

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now