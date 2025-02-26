Jakob Poeltl Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Poeltl (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Poeltl has missed the past eight games for Toronto but is expected to return any day now -- head coach Darko Rajakovic said Tuesday that Poeltl is "very close" to returning. Once he does get the green light to suit up, Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson would likely see their minutes take a hit.