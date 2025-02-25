Jakob Poeltl Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Poeltl (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.
Poeltl is dealing with a contusion on his right hip, which will result in him missing an eighth straight game for the Raptors. The absence of the veteran big man is a costly loss for Toronto, as he is averaging a double-double this season with a career-high 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Jonathan Mogbo and Orlando Robinson will likely continue to get more time on the floor with Poeltl still on the mend.
