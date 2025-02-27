Jakob Poeltl News: Minutes held in check in return

Poeltl (hip) recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

Making his return from an eight-game absence due to a hip pointer, Poeltl entered the contest with a minute restriction, but it's unclear to what extent the blowout nature of the game affected his playing time. Poeltl offered limited numbers in his return, but his production should ramp up along with his minutes as he becomes further removed from the hip injury. The ninth-year center is in the midst of a career-best season, having averaged 14.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest.