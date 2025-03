Poeltl (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Poeltl is slated to return to game action after missing Wednesday's win over Brooklyn due to rest purposes. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks across 24.0 minutes per contest.