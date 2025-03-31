Fantasy Basketball
Jakob Poeltl

Jakob Poeltl News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 3:21pm

Poeltl (rest) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Poeltl will continue his streak of playing in every other game after resting during Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Over his last six appearances, the veteran center has averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game.

