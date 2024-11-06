Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ja'Kobe Walter headshot

Ja'Kobe Walter Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 9:33pm

Walter has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder joint contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Walter missed the first five games of the 2024-25 season due to a AC joint sprain in the same shoulder, and was almost immediately ruled out after exiting Wednesday's game. He got caught on a screen by Domantas Sabonis. He finishes the contest with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across eight minutes. Walter's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Clippers, the first leg of a back-to-back set. Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo could see more action while Walter is idle.

Ja'Kobe Walter
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now