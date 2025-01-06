Ja'Kobe Walter News: Scores eight points in limited run

Walter ended Monday's 128-104 loss to Milwaukee with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 11 minutes.

Walter led the Raptors' bench in scoring during his limited run Monday. The rookie received increased playing time during the early part of the season with Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown sidelined, though Walter has yet to surpass the 20-minute mark since Quickley's return last Wednesday. Walter will likely continue to receive reduced playing time off the bench, but he could be in store for an increased role if any injuries arise in the backcourt.