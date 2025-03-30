Fantasy Basketball
Jalen McDaniels

Jalen McDaniels News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

McDaniels played 33 minutes Saturday during Capital City's 108-97 loss versus Westchester and logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist.

McDaniels was Capital City's leading scorer during Saturday's loss and also shot an efficient 53.3 percent from the field. The 27-year-old will finish the season averaging 13.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 38 outings.

Jalen McDaniels
 Free Agent

