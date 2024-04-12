NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
ORL at PHI: Magic on two-game slide; 76ers on six-game win streak
CHI at WAS: Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games; Wizards on four-game slide
CHA at BOS: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics on two-game slide
IND at CLE: Pacers on three-game win streak; Cavs 4-6 in last 10 games
BKN at NYK: Nets 6-4 in last 10 games; Knicks on three-game win streak
TOR at MIA: Raptors on two-game win streak; Heat 6-4 in last 10 games
ATL at MIN: Hawks on four-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games
DEN at SAS: Nuggets on three-game win streak; Spurs 5-5 in last 10 games
MIL at OKC: Bucks have won two straight; Thunder on three-game win streak
LAL at MEM: Lakers on two-game slide; Grizzlies on three-game slide
DET at DAL: Pistons on six-game slide; Mavs on five-game win streak
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable
Joe Ingles and Caleb Houstan could get more opportunities.
PHI - Kyle Lowry (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), KJ Martin (toe): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT
Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must be ready to pick up the slack.
CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable; Nikola Vucevic (rest), DeMar DeRozan (rest): Doubtful; Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps), Andre Drummond (ankle): OUT
Adama Sanogo, Dalen Terry, Javonte Green, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig should see more minutes.
WAS - Deni Avdija (illness): Questionable; Richaun Holmes (toe), Jordan Poole (illness): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back): OUT
Patrick Baldwin, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill, Tristan Vukcevic and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.
CHA - Nick Richards (foot), Grant Williams (ankle): Questionable
Aleksej Pokusevski and Davis Bertans could get more playing time.
BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand), Al Horford (toe), Xavier Tillman (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Jayson Tatum (knee), Derrick White (ankle), Jrue Holiday (knee) Questionable
Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet could be in line for greater roles.
BKN - Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (toe) Doubtful; Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Dennis Smith (hip): OUT
Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney are likely to pick up the slack. Lonnie Walker could also get more action.
NYK - Miles McBride (illness): Questionable; Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): OUT
Precious Achiuwa is up for more responsibility. Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks could also get a boost.
TOR - Bruce Brown (knee), Gary Trent (back): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT
Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see extra minutes.
MIA - Terry Rozier (neck): Questionable; Duncan Robinson (back): OUT
Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for more opportunities.
ATL - Clint Capela (rest), Dejounte Murray (quadriceps): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT
Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews continue to see more playing time. De'Andre Hunter also has room to step up.
MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Probable; Anthony Edwards (illness): Questionable
Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker get a boost if Edwards is out.
SAS - Malaki Branham (concussion), Keldon Johnson (foot), Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT
Zach Collins, Blake Wesley and Sandro Mamukelashvili are up for more playing time.
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (groin): OUT
Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green have to step up.
OKC - Josh Giddey (hip): Questionable
Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could be up for a boost.
LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable
MEM - Lamar Stevens (groin), Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT
Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Jake LaRavia, Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.
DET - Jalen Duren (back): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee): Doubtful; Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT
Marcus Sasser, Malachi Flynn, Troy Brown, and Chimezie Metu are in line for more playing time.
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (knee), Kyrie Irving (hamstring): OUT
Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway get a boost. Daniel Gafford also sees more responsibility.
Elite Players
Guards
D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($7,800) at Grizzlies
Russell continues to provide a legitimate scoring threat from the backcourt, averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage. Russell is also averaging 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over two meetings with the Grizzlies this season.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs ($9,000) vs. Pacers
Mitchell amassed 55 DK points in the last game and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over five appearances since returning from a six-game absence. He is up for a fantastic chance to build on the momentum against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Raptors
Butler is coming off a relatively quiet performance, but he is averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He enters a highly advantageous matchup against a significantly shorthanded Raptors squad, who also give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) vs. Pacers
Mobley topped 40 DK points in three of the last five outings, while averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He should keep up the strong play against the Pacers' struggling defense, which allows the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards and the league's most points in the paint per game.
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,500) vs. Hawks
Gobert is coming off a few big games, including three straight double-doubles with at least 15 rebounds, and he is averaging 14.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,300) at Grizzlies
Davis (head) missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Grizzlies. Despite facing a hobbled opponent, Davis and the Lakers need to deliver a solid performance to earn the win and solidify a hold on ninth place in the West. Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, and he should pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Mid-Range Money
Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($6,400) at Grizzlies
Hachimura is in a groove, going over 40 DK points in each of the last two games and averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 55 DK points. He has a great opportunity to pad his stats against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game.
Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,900) at Thunder
Portis got the start in the absence of Antetokounmpo in the last game and turned in 54.8 DK points on 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals in 30 minutes of action. He is slotted for a second consecutive start in the absence of the former MVP, and he is likely to stand out with a matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Dante Exum, Mavericks ($4,200) vs. Pistons
Exum is in line for more action in the absence of Irving. He continues to provide well-rounded support off the bench and topped 20 DK points twice, with a high of 27.3, among the last five games. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Marcus Sasser, Pistons ($4,900) at Mavericks
Sasser produced 33.5 DK points in the most recent game and is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last five outings. He must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should do well against the Mavs, who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.
Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($3,800) vs. Nets
Achiuwa has seen very limited action lately, but he is likely to get a significant boost as the Knicks are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He finished with 20.3 DK points in his last game against the Nets, where he had at least 15 minutes of playing time.