NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at PHI: Magic on two-game slide; 76ers on six-game win streak

CHI at WAS: Wizards 4-6 in last 10 games; Wizards on four-game slide

CHA at BOS: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics on two-game slide

IND at CLE: Pacers on three-game win streak; Cavs 4-6 in last 10 games

BKN at NYK: Nets 6-4 in last 10 games; Knicks on three-game win streak

TOR at MIA: Raptors on two-game win streak; Heat 6-4 in last 10 games

ATL at MIN: Hawks on four-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

DEN at SAS: Nuggets on three-game win streak; Spurs 5-5 in last 10 games

MIL at OKC: Bucks have won two straight; Thunder on three-game win streak

LAL at MEM: Lakers on two-game slide; Grizzlies on three-game slide

DET at DAL: Pistons on six-game slide; Mavs on five-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

Joe Ingles and Caleb Houstan could get more opportunities.

PHI - Kyle Lowry (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), KJ Martin (toe): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT

Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must be ready to pick up the slack.

CHI - Alex Caruso (ankle): Questionable; Nikola Vucevic (rest), DeMar DeRozan (rest): Doubtful; Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps), Andre Drummond (ankle): OUT

Adama Sanogo, Dalen Terry, Javonte Green, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig should see more minutes.

WAS - Deni Avdija (illness): Questionable; Richaun Holmes (toe), Jordan Poole (illness): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back): OUT

Patrick Baldwin, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill, Tristan Vukcevic and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

CHA - Nick Richards (foot), Grant Williams (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski and Davis Bertans could get more playing time.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (hand), Al Horford (toe), Xavier Tillman (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Jayson Tatum (knee), Derrick White (ankle), Jrue Holiday (knee) Questionable

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet could be in line for greater roles.

BKN - Dennis Schroder (Achilles): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (toe) Doubtful; Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Dennis Smith (hip): OUT

Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney are likely to pick up the slack. Lonnie Walker could also get more action.

NYK - Miles McBride (illness): Questionable; Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): OUT

Precious Achiuwa is up for more responsibility. Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks could also get a boost.

TOR - Bruce Brown (knee), Gary Trent (back): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see extra minutes.

MIA - Terry Rozier (neck): Questionable; Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for more opportunities.

ATL - Clint Capela (rest), Dejounte Murray (quadriceps): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews continue to see more playing time. De'Andre Hunter also has room to step up.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Probable; Anthony Edwards (illness): Questionable

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker get a boost if Edwards is out.

SAS - Malaki Branham (concussion), Keldon Johnson (foot), Cedi Osman (ankle): OUT

Zach Collins, Blake Wesley and Sandro Mamukelashvili are up for more playing time.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (groin): OUT

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green have to step up.

OKC - Josh Giddey (hip): Questionable

Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe could be up for a boost.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

MEM - Lamar Stevens (groin), Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Jake LaRavia, Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

DET - Jalen Duren (back): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee): Doubtful; Simone Fontecchio (toe): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Malachi Flynn, Troy Brown, and Chimezie Metu are in line for more playing time.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (knee), Kyrie Irving (hamstring): OUT

Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway get a boost. Daniel Gafford also sees more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($7,800) at Grizzlies

Russell continues to provide a legitimate scoring threat from the backcourt, averaging 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 40 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage. Russell is also averaging 23.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over two meetings with the Grizzlies this season.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs ($9,000) vs. Pacers

Mitchell amassed 55 DK points in the last game and is averaging 17.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over five appearances since returning from a six-game absence. He is up for a fantastic chance to build on the momentum against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,400) vs. Raptors

Butler is coming off a relatively quiet performance, but he is averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He enters a highly advantageous matchup against a significantly shorthanded Raptors squad, who also give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) vs. Pacers

Mobley topped 40 DK points in three of the last five outings, while averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He should keep up the strong play against the Pacers' struggling defense, which allows the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards and the league's most points in the paint per game.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($7,500) vs. Hawks

Gobert is coming off a few big games, including three straight double-doubles with at least 15 rebounds, and he is averaging 14.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,300) at Grizzlies

Davis (head) missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Grizzlies. Despite facing a hobbled opponent, Davis and the Lakers need to deliver a solid performance to earn the win and solidify a hold on ninth place in the West. Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last 10 appearances, and he should pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($6,400) at Grizzlies

Hachimura is in a groove, going over 40 DK points in each of the last two games and averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 55 DK points. He has a great opportunity to pad his stats against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,900) at Thunder

Portis got the start in the absence of Antetokounmpo in the last game and turned in 54.8 DK points on 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals in 30 minutes of action. He is slotted for a second consecutive start in the absence of the former MVP, and he is likely to stand out with a matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Dante Exum, Mavericks ($4,200) vs. Pistons

Exum is in line for more action in the absence of Irving. He continues to provide well-rounded support off the bench and topped 20 DK points twice, with a high of 27.3, among the last five games. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Marcus Sasser, Pistons ($4,900) at Mavericks

Sasser produced 33.5 DK points in the most recent game and is averaging 12.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last five outings. He must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should do well against the Mavs, who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($3,800) vs. Nets

Achiuwa has seen very limited action lately, but he is likely to get a significant boost as the Knicks are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He finished with 20.3 DK points in his last game against the Nets, where he had at least 15 minutes of playing time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.