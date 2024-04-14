NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

WAS at BOS: Wizards on five-game slide; Celtics 6-4 in last 10 games

CHA at CLE: Hornets 3-7 in last 10 games; Cavs on two-game win streak

ATL at IND: Hawks on five-game slide; Pacers 6-4 in last 10 games

TOR at MIA: Raptors on three-game slide; Heat 21-19 at home

CHI at NYK: Bulls on two-game win streak; Knicks on four-game win streak

MIL at ORL: Bucks 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic on three-game slide

BKN at PHI: Nets 12-28 on road; 76ers 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Richaun Holmes (toe), Jordan Poole (illness), Tristan Vukcevic (ankle): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Marvin Bagley (knee), Tyus Jones (back): OUT

Patrick Baldwin, Johnny Davis, Anthony Gill and Justin Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

BOS - Jaylen Brown (rest), Al Horford (toe), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Jayson Tatum (rest), Derrick White (ankle), Jrue Holiday (knee): OUT

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Svi Mykhailiuk, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet are in line for greater roles.

CHA - Davis Bertans (Achilles), Nick Richards (foot), Miles Bridges (wrist), Grant Williams (ankle): Questionable

Aleksej Pokusevski and Bryce McGowens get more playing time.

CLE - Darius Garland (back): Doubtful; Caris LeVert (knee), Donovan Mitchell (knee), Dean Wade (knee): OUT

Isaac Okoro must step up. Craig Porter could also see minutes.

ATL - Clint Capela (rest): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

Bruno Fernando may see a boost. Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews continue to see more playing time.

IND - Jalen Smith (ankle), Isaiah Jackson (hamstring), Obi Toppin (ankle): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith and Doug McDermott may see more opportunities.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (groin), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see extra minutes.

MIA - Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable; Terry Rozier (neck): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for more opportunities.

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps), Javonte Green (rest): Questionable; Andre Drummond (ankle): OUT

Adama Sanogo, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig could see more minutes.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf): OUT

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton must step up.

ORL - Wendell Carter (back): Questionable

Moritz Wagner could get more playing time.

BKN - Dennis Schroder (Achilles), Cameron Johnson (toe), Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Dennis Smith (hip), Day'Ron Sharpe (wrist): OUT

Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney and Lonnie Walker get more action.

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (back), Joel Embiid (knee), KJ Martin (toe): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee): OUT

Cameron Payne, Paul Reed and Buddy Hield must be ready to pick up the slack.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,700) vs. Bulls

Brunson continues his absolutely dominant play, averaging 36.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games , including five with more than 60 DK points and a high of 79. He is likely to bring the intensity to the final game of the season, as the Knicks sit in third place but have an opportunity to jump into second place in the East. He should also find room to get his shot going as the Bulls give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Cam Thomas, Nets ($7,900) at 76ers

Thomas delivered 51.3 DK points, with 41 points and six assists in the last game and is averaging 28.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five outings. He has the chance for an even more prominent role as the Nets are missing a few of their regular starters, and he has a good chance to shine after he finished with an impressive 54.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the 76ers on Feb. 3.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,200) vs. Raptors

Butler is coming off a couple of relatively quiet outings but topped 50 DK points in the two prior games and is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He is up for a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Raptors, who also give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) vs. Hawks

Siakam is averaging 21.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 55. He must bring a full effort to his squad's final game of the season, as they fight to maintain a secure playoff position with a chance to move up to fifth place in the East. Siakam should thrive against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,500) vs. Raptors

Adebayo turned in 31.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 outings. He is up for another great opportunity to prosper against the Raptors' shorthanded frontcourt, and he must continue to fight for his squad's opportunity to land the best possible playoff position, as fifth-to-eighth place in the East is separated by just 1.0 game.

Expected Chalk

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($8,000) vs. Hornets

Allen amassed 50.3 DK points in the last game with 29 points, 13 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes of action. He is also averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points. The Cavs' big man has an ideal chance to shine against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds to opposing centers. Allen must also look to step up offensively as his team is missing a couple of key scorers.

Mid-Range Money

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,500) vs. Hawks

Turner faces an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and third-highest shooting percentage per game to opposing centers. He is averaging 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks over their previous three meetings this season, including a high of 42.3 DK points.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($5,500) vs. Bulls

Anunoby is averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across five games since returning from a two-week absence. He must continue to work his way back to full form to help his squad's playoff push and has a great opportunity to get going against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers and seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Craig Porter, Cavaliers ($3,000) vs. Hornets

Porter has seen a total of only four minutes of action between two appearances within the last eight games, but he is expected to pick up a significant role as a result of the Cavs' shorthanded backcourt. Porter is averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 21 games this season where he saw at least 15 minutes of action.

Svi Mykhailiuk, Celtics ($4,000) vs. Wizards

Mykhailiuk is up for his second consecutive start of the season after he turned in 14.3 DK points in 34 minutes of action in the last game. He is up for a significant role as the Celtics rest their starters, and he has a great opportunity to get his game going against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($4,300) vs. Hornets

Okoro is in line to pick up additional responsibility for his shorthanded squad and faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards. Okoro is averaging 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over three games back from a four-game absence, but he logged a high of 25.8 DK points among his last two starting appearances.

