NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6

Monday's slate begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the beginning of the Pacers-Knicks series. The nightcap will feature a Game 2 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, where Minnesota will fight to even up the series. We'll try to keep our excellent cash streak going with our endorsements below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

DEN Jamal Murray (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Murray appeared in Game 1 and played through his injury, he is still listed as questionable for Game 2. It's imperative to keep an eye on Murray, and Reggie Jackson ($3,600) would move to the forefront if Murray can't make it. Murray isn't cheap ($8,400), and I'm inclined to fade him if he plays despite his enormous potential.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above 10k for Monday's slate, and we will want Jalen Brunson ($10,500) and Anthony Edwards ($10,200) in our lineups, although the limited player pool may not offer up value to afford both of them. Our average salary dips to a challenging $5,614 per slot to get both of them in, and it's a tough call between the two of them. Since I am projecting other members of the Knicks in the next section, I'm inclined to go with Edwards, but it's still a toss-up. If we press the 5k range in our lineups, we may be able to afford both players.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Myles Turner, IND ($7,200) @ NYK

The center position might be our toughest decision tonight, and while I wavered between Turner and Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,500), I think Turner will have an easier time of it against the Knicks after contending with Joel Embiid throughout the quarterfinals. Towns also has dual eligibility so we can utilize him elsewhere. While we have a cheaper center option below, I'll try to spend up a bit for Turner if I am able.

OG Anunoby ($6,400) and Donte DiVincenzo ($5,900), NYK vs. IND

This duo appears to be negatively correlated on paper, but they both served the team well as they knocked off Philly. DiVincenzo had been struggling before popping 52.3 FDFPs on the Sixers, and I would probably go with Anunoby first due to the more consistent floor. Brunson excelled in two of the matchups against the Pacers, and Di Vincenzo would be most affected by a huge game from the star point guard.

Mike Conley, MIN ($6,300) vs. DEN

Conley had a great Game 1 against the Timberwolves, logging a 14-10 double-double opposite Jamal Murray. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a quiet game, which is usually good news for Conley. If the team sticks with the veteran for 30-plus minutes, he should be able to pay us off. Conley is only available at PG, but he's worthwhile despite the restriction.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK ($5,700) vs. IND

If Hartenstein can stay out of foul trouble, he should be able to come close to 5x value against the Pacers. His dual eligibility allows us more flexibility as we try to target players below the FanDuel median salary. His most recent tangle against the Pacers resulted in a 12/19 double-double.

Aaron Nesmith, IND ($5,000) @ NYK

There's variance associated with this pick, but Nesmith has flashed upside when allowed to play 30-plus minutes. He's reliant on a good day beyond the arc for maximum value, and it'll be up to Joah Hart to contain him.

Jalen McDaniels, MIN ($4,800) @ DEN

McDaniels can still be had at a low salary, He failed to score against Denver but contributed with eight rebounds and a blocked shot, and it's highly unlikely that he'll replicate the poor shooting result. There's too much potential for a value-beating number at this price point, and his dual eligibility will help us get multiple elites into our lineups.

Obi Toppin, IND ($4,500) @ NYK

It's hard to predict how Toppin will fare against the Knicks, but he flashed tremendous upside relative to his salary in the final three games of the quarterfinals. His rebound totals have been quite consistent, and if he can get a run going with the second unit, he'll be a cinch to hit 5x value. He crushed 5x value three times against the Bucks.

HIGH-RISK PICK: T.J. McConnell, IND ($4,300) @ NYK

