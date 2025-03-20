Jalen McDaniels News: Solid all-around outing in loss

McDaniels played 43 minutes Wednesday during Capital City's 107-98 win over the Mad Ants and totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

McDaniels had a productive outing despite the loss as he led the team in rebounds and assists and also shot the ball effectively, converting on 54.5 percent of his field and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Across 34 games played this season, he is now averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals.