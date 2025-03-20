Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
March Madness Offer
BetMGM: $1,500 First Bet Offer with Promo Code: ROTOSPORTS
Jalen McDaniels headshot

Jalen McDaniels News: Solid all-around outing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

McDaniels played 43 minutes Wednesday during Capital City's 107-98 win over the Mad Ants and totaled 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

McDaniels had a productive outing despite the loss as he led the team in rebounds and assists and also shot the ball effectively, converting on 54.5 percent of his field and 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts. Across 34 games played this season, he is now averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals.

Jalen McDaniels
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now