Jalen Wilson News: Decent stat line Sunday

Wilson chipped in 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 win over the Hawks.

Wilson made his first start since Feb. 4 due to the absence of Ziaire Williams (Achilles) and responded by scoring in double digits for the second game in a row, as he posted 15 points against Boston on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and Noah Clowney (ankle) also missed Sunday's game, and if that's the case Tuesday at Boston, Wilson could remain in a starting role.