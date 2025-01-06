NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, January 6

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We begin the week with a packed eight-game slate, and FanDuel's featured contests have included every scheduled game. The first game of the slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got our best DFS predictions to offer below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I find the high total for the SAS/CHI game a little surprising, and although we hit some spots in the contest, the MIA/MEM matchup provided better roster opportunities. The Knicks faded into the woodwork for this slate, as the projected slow pace of the game wasn't very enticing. I also faded past Minnesota's matchup against the surging Clippers, who had several payers narrowly miss the cut tonight. I'd be fine with additional options on that roster.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Monday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

As of early Monday morning, you may see remnants of injury tags for some elite players, but most of them can be ignored. Guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are all expected to play.

DAL Kyrie Irving (illness) - OUT

The Mavericks will lose their top producer for Monday's game against Memphis. I'm not a big fan of a direct replacement, but Spencer Dinwiddie's ($5,600) role in the offense will almost certainly expand.

MEM Ja Morant (shoulder) - OUT

MEM Desmond Bane (ankle) -DOUBTFUL

MEM Luke Kennard (hamstring) - OUT

MEM Santi Aldama (ankle) - OUT

Although I like Memphis' chances against Dallas, Bane is a new absence that we have to consider when utilizing the Grizzlies. I'm going to target two production possibilities later in the article.

ORL Jalen Suggs (back) -OUT

ORL Anthony Black (back) - QUESTIONABLE

As expected, Cole Anthony's ($6,400) role expanded due to the multiple backcourt absences. I'm fine with using him again, although it's best to check on Black's status as we get closer to game lock.

POR Jerami Grant (face) - OUT

Deni Avdija ($6,700) has been the primary pivot here, and I expect him to be back in the starting lineup with Grant sidelined.

BKN D'Angelo Russell (leg) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Ben Simmons (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

BKN Cameron Johnson (ankle) - OUT

BKN Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) - OUT

Brooklyn is woefully short-handed with the new injury additions. Jalen Wilson ($4,400) should continue as Johnson's replacement, and Keon Johnson ($5,000) will pick up the slack in the backcourt.

PHI Kelly Oubre (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

PHI Kyle Lowry (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

This spot may not be an issue if either player suits up, but if both players are out, we can dig a little deeper and explore Reggie Jackson ($3,600) as an alternative for Lowry. Oubre's absence also resulted in a bigger combo in the first unit, so Guerschon Yabusele ($5,100) would likely play alongside Embiid if Oubre missed.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players sitting atop the player pool with salaries above $10k. Based on recent production spikes, I think Cade Cunningham ($10,000) sets up as a great play against Portland. Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably my least favorite play, as his knee continues to be an issue, and he had an average game against the Raptors back in November. Toronto will also likely have all of their starters back for the first time in a while.

You can't go wrong with Kevin Durant ($9,500) at the $9k level. He turned in one of his best totals of the season with 35 points during his last meeting against the Sixers. As we round out players at $8k and above, Jaren Jackson ($8,800) stands out amid Memphis' injury issues. We also have a talented trio with PG-only designations in this range, and although Damian Lillard and James Harden are perfectly fine, I'll go with Tyrese Maxey ($8,500) at a slight discount.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7,000) vs. SAS

Giddey's numbers have jumped around a bit, but this should be a decent matchup for Giddey and the Bulls at home. If you discount a poor game against Washington, Giddey has looked sharp since returning from a seven-game absence. He topped many lists as a breakout player this season, and he's shown flashes of that potential as a regular contributor in Chicago's starting lineup that already had many mouths to feed.

Myles Turner, IND ($6,700) @ BKN

I think Turner is worth a look considering Brooklyn's injury woes, but I'd also have to include Pascal Siakam ($7,600) if I'm hitting this scenario. The makeup of Monday's player pool allows for some flexibility in Siakam's price range, but I also think Turner has one of the most favorable salaries among all centers, especially when you consider the current scenario. Nic Claxton is certainly no slouch, and he was somewhat effective against Turner back in early December, but absences from D'Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson will lessen the overall effectiveness of the frontcourt. As I said, Siakam is a great selection if you can afford him, but I also think Turner is worthwhile.

Devin Vassell, SAS ($6,500) @ CHI

Vassell's skills should set up well against the Bulls, and his numbers have value-beating potential as he continues his tenure with the starting five. Although Victor Wembanyama is the most consistent producer, Vassell also provides a steady floor and puts up decent totals in the secondary categories.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR ($6,000) @ DET

Anfernee Simons is more expensive at $7,200, which is one reason why I'll take the chance on Sharpe in hopes that they replicate production. Simons will also probably grab more attention from Cunningham, allowing a slightly softer setup for Sharpe, who has nightly potential to beat value at a $6,000 salary point.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,000) vs. POR

Harris' numbers experienced a recent spike, and I like his matchup against Portland's frontcourt. Tonight is a great win opportunity against the Trail Blazers, which is one reason why I've endorsed three potential plays for Detroit. I'm not promoting a stack, but Harris' increase makes him a good option to consider, especially if you elected to fade Cunningham.

VALUE PLAYS

Scotty Pippen ($6,000) and Jaylen Wells ($4,700), MEM vs. DAL

Pippen deserves a mention as he remains in the starting five with Morant out, but I'm more excited about Wells' prospects amid a Bane absence. The 2024 first-round pick has already provided samples of what he can do, and his playing time has increased dramatically over the past couple of weeks. He recently pulled off a 30-point game against Sacramento, marking a career-high. If you want more uniqueness, I also think Quentin Grimes ($5,600) has a decent shot at increased production.

Malik Beasley, DET ($5,300) vs. POR

With Jaden Ivey (leg) out for at least a couple of months, Beasley's utility as a fill-in has increased as the Pistons work out a long-term solution for his absence. Tim Hardaway ($4,000) will also have an increased presence, but the two veterans will hover around 30 minutes for the foreseeable future. The matchup against Portland doesn't favor either player, but it can't hurt to give one of them a go and swap them if you are using multiple lineups.

I'll finish the article with spots I may have missed across all price points, and I'll provide a player for every position.

PG/SG Immanuel Quickley, TOR ($6,700)

SG/SF Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,600)

SF/SG Toumani Camara, POR ($5,600)

PF P.J. Washington, DAL ($6,800)

C Ivica Zubac, LAC ($7,700)

