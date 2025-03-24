Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson News: Reverts back to second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Wilson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ziaire Williams is returning from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury, pushing Wilson to the bench Monday. Over nine games in the second unit this month, Wilson has averaged 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
