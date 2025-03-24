Jalen Wilson News: Reverts back to second unit

Wilson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ziaire Williams is returning from a one-game absence with a hamstring injury, pushing Wilson to the bench Monday. Over nine games in the second unit this month, Wilson has averaged 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes.