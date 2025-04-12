Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Sunday

Murray is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring inflammation.

Murray registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies. The probable tag suggests the star floor general should suit up and handle his regular workload in the regular-season finale, which also happens to be a must-win game for the Nuggets given how tight the standings are in the Western Conference.