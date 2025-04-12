Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamal Murray headshot

Jamal Murray Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Murray is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to right hamstring inflammation.

Murray registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-109 victory over the Grizzlies. The probable tag suggests the star floor general should suit up and handle his regular workload in the regular-season finale, which also happens to be a must-win game for the Nuggets given how tight the standings are in the Western Conference.

Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now