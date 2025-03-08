Jarace Walker News: Returning to bench Saturday

Walker is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Hawks on Saturday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Walker made his second start of the season Thursday against the Hawks and finished with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes. Even with Tyrese Haliburton (hip) missing a second straight game, Walker will come off the bench Saturday while Ben Sheppard enters the Pacers' starting five.