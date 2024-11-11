Recap of Fantasy Basketball Week 3: Here's What You Missed

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Unfortunately, many of the most significant developments from Week 3 action came in the form of injury trouble, with a number of top-tier names being affected. On a brighter note, there were plenty of stand-out performances and eye-popping stat lines. In this article, we will focus on injuries that are expected to keep players out for at least a week. We will also highlight a few of the most notable instances of impressive play from throughout the week.

Injuries

Zion Williamson missed three of the last four games, and it was announced on Saturday that he will be out for an indefinite period due to a hamstring strain. Javonte Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Yves Missi are in line for extra minutes in his absence. Brandon Boston could also see more action.

Aaron Gordon was on a hot streak heading into the week but played only four minutes on Monday, before going down with a calf injury. He is expected to miss multiple weeks of action, which leaves a major opportunity for Peyton Watson to step up.

Tyrese Maxey put up a 32-point performance to start the week but came up flat in his next outing, where he was forced to leave the game early due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to miss at least a week of action, which means that Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson are in line for big minutes.

Ja Morant delivered a 25-point effort to begin the week but was afflicted with a hip injury in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' win over the Lakers on Wednesday. Morant is considered week-to-week, while his absence opens the door for Scotty Pippen to take the driver's seat and continue building on an impressive start to the season.

Kevin Durant opened the week with back-to-back 30-point performances, before finishing with 26 points in a one-point win over the Mavs on Friday. Despite playing out the game, Durant was later diagnosed with a calf strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least two weeks. Royce O'Neale is likely to be the main benefactor in terms of additional responsibility in Durant's absence.

Jeremy Sochan played 12 minutes on Monday, before exiting the game with what turned out to be a fractured thumb. He is likely to be sidelined for a significant period of time, which will result in a big opportunity for Keldon Johnson to make an impression.

Miles Bridges had a quiet start to the week but turned in a 27-point effort in a win over the Pistons on Wednesday. Despite his impressive contribution, he suffered a knee injury during the game and has been ruled out for at least two weeks. The Hornets are already shorthanded in the frontcourt with Nick Richards and Mark Williams both sidelined, while the additional loss of Bridges means that guys like Cody Martin, Grant Williams and Taj Gibson must take on greater roles. Rookie Tidjane Salaun could also see a major boost, especially as he picked up his first start of the season on Friday, where he finished with two points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.

Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) have both been diagnosed with injuries that will keep them sidelined for multiple weeks. In light of their absences, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker should each see a boost in playing time.

Chet Holmgren is slated to miss at least eight weeks of action, after he suffered a fracture to his hip early in a meeting with the Warriors on Sunday. His absence will be a significant blow to the Thunder, especially while they are already missing center Isaiah Hartenstein, who will be out for at least another couple of weeks, and Jaylin Williams, who has yet to debut this season and will also be out for at least a couple more weeks. However, the squad has a good amount of depth and can lean on guys like Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Ousmane Dieng to chip in extra minutes.

Stand-Out Performers

Domantas Sabonis made history in a win over the Raptors on Wednesday, as he became the first player to ever record a triple-double without a single missed field goal or free throw, and without a turnover. The big man is also up to nine straight games with at least a double-double (three triple-doubles included) and has made it clear that last season was no fluke, as he continues to stuff the stat sheet at an all-time rate.

Zach Edey began the week with a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double, providing a glimpse at his potential to be an utterly dominant force for years to come. It marked his second consecutive and second double-double of his young career, while it was also his best scoring performance of the season. Edey averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game, through four games on the week.

John Collins recorded two double-doubles over three games played last week and is up to three double-doubles off the bench this season, including a season-best 28-point, 13-rebound performance in a win over the Bulls on Monday. He has been one of the best producers off the bench this season and is definitely a player for managers to watch.

Cade Cunningham delivered a monstrous week with three consecutive triple-doubles, leading his squad to a 2-1 record in those games. He kept up the strong play with 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, despite a loss to the Rockets on Sunday.

Norman Powell continues to shine for the Clippers, as he put together another strong week, averaging 26.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals across four games, including his third 30-point performance of the campaign. Powell has scored at least 20 points in nine straight games and stands out as the team's leading scorer, while showing no signs of slowing down.

Team News

The 76ers own a 2-7 record and have not been able to find a rhythm while navigating through multiple setbacks. The latest bump in the road came as Joel Embiid was handed a three-game suspension for an off-court confrontation with a member of the media. Embiid has not made his season debut since recovering from injury but is expected to be ready for action on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Paul George is off to a slow start, averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals through his first four games of the year. Both George and Embiid are likely to take some time to find a good groove but should eventually get back to dominant form.

The Cavaliers remain undefeated, with an impressive 11-0 record. Darius Garland led the way with incredible play last week, averaging 25.0 points on blistering 61.7 percent shooting, including a 39-point display in a win over the Bucks on Monday.

The Bucks continue to struggle and sit second-last in the East with a 2-8 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis are delivering at their anticipated levels of production, but the rest of the squad has not been up to par.

The Warriors are quietly out to an 8-2 start, tied for the best record in the West, despite playing without Stephen Curry for three games. The squad is benefiting from balanced production across the board, including four players averaging more than 14.0 points per game. Curry leads the way with 22.0 points per game, while Buddy Hield is the next-highest scorer, with 18.0 points per game. Draymond Green is also playing well, averaging 8.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

After reaching the Finals last season and bolstering their roster in the offseason, the Mavericks are out to a mediocre 5-5 start. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are putting up their usual big numbers, but the team has been unable to close games effectively, as their last three losses have been by a combined total of 10 points.