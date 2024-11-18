NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We'll start the week with an eight-game slate, with the first tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET. I've identified my favorite FanDuel plays below as we try to build on a successful Sunday night, when my plays for Cade Cunningham and Jarrett Allen led us to fistfuls of cash across the board.

SLATE OVERVIEW

I usually look at the projected totals before I do anything, but I identified plenty of Pacers and Raptors without inspecting the Vegas info, and it turns out that they have the highest total on the slate. We could have given more attention to the CHI/DET game, so inspecting those rosters could provide some options that didn't make my list. Otherwise, we are well-represented across the 16 teams.

INJURIES

SAC Domantas Sabonis (back) - DOUBTFUL

SAC DeMar DeRozan (back) - OUT

We'll work on the assumption that Sabonis will miss Monday's game, making Trey Lyles ($4,500) my preferred budget pivot for the evening. There's an elite option that I'll be all over in this spot, and we'll discuss him in a moment.

GSW Stephen Curry (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

I'm not a fan of Curry's direct pivots, but Buddy Hield ($5,300) is a budget option with three-point upside, and I'll use him independent of the injury report. He'll immediately come off the bench and absorb missed production if Curry is out.

PHI Joel Embiid (illness) - DOUBTFUL

PHI Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) - OUT

Andre Drummond ($6,000) will start if Embiid can't make it, while I'll give a substantial bump to upstart Jared McCain ($6,100), who's put up monster numbers in Maxey's absence.

PHO Bradley Beal (calf) - OUT

PHO Kevin Durant (calf) - OUT

The Suns have had a tough time absorbing the missing output, but Josh Okogie ($4,800) has been a consistent presence during these absences. Tyus Jones' ($5,600) position eligibility is limited, but he exploded for 43 FDFP against the Timberwolves in his last game.

ELITE PLAYERS

Both of our 10k-plus players have injury tags, so I think it's safe to fade them this evening.

Based on previous game flow, De'Aaron Fox ($9,500) is projected to have another monster game with Sabonis and DeRozan out. He's posted some of the best stat lines of his career in this scenario, and I think the streak will continue at home against Atlanta. Taking Trae Young ($9,300) on the other end of the matchup is also fine, but Fox is my preferred target.

Another point guard I'm considering is Jalen Brunson ($8,700), who is still priced too low relative to his potential upside. He has an encouraging matchup against the Wizards. Bam Adebayo ($8,500) is still priced incredibly well, and he's consistently outperformed several imposing big men. He'll face Andre Drummond or a limited Embiid tonight, and I like him in either scenario.

Also consider: Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,500) @ TOR

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,800) vs. IND

Barrett just rattled off the first triple-double of his career against the Celtics, logging 64.5 FDFP in an overtime loss. He came close to 50 FDFP two games ago, and while we can't expect replicas of these totals, 40 FDFP is certainly within reach. That would beat 5x value, and we have dual eligibility on our side with this selection.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,500) vs. PHI

Jimmy Butler can't seem to stay on the floor, and while Herro's numbers can jump around a bit, there are plenty of upside spots scattered throughout his stat lines. Although Paul George may give Herro some problems, he can inflict a lot of damage from the perimeter. He's dipped below 20 points only three times this season and should blow past 5x value if the threes start dropping.

Mikal Bridges, NYK ($6,700) vs. WAS

Bridges has demonstrated a consistent floor over the past four games, exceeding 30 FDFP in every contest. If he can eke out a few more possessions where he's the target, he should be able to total somewhere in the 35-40 FDFP range and provide great value at this salary.

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,200) @ LAC

One could argue that Green isn't dependable because he gets ejected too often, but if Curry misses, Green should be able to keep his floor consistent. He's had a great two-game run where he spun up an average of 40.7 FDFP. I'll take the risk and roster him against the Clippers.

Also consider: Jakob Poeltl, TOR ($7,600) vs. IND

VALUE PLAYS

We provided a cornucopia of value in the injury section, but I'll provide one preferred sub-6k option at every position below.

PG T.J. McConnell, IND ($4,400) @ TOR

SG Dillon Brooks, HOU ($4,500) @ MIL

SF Tristan da Silva, ORL ($4,100) @ PHX

PF Jarace Walker, IND ($4,600) @ TOR

C Clint Capela, ATL ($5,300) @ SAC

