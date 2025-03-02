Jaylen Brown News: Gets green light Sunday

Head coach Joe Mazzulla said that Brown (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has missed three of the club's last seven outings due to a left thigh contusion and right knee soreness, though he'll shake off a questionable tag Sunday due to right knee pain. Over his last five outings, the star swingman has averaged 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per contest. Brown played 34 minutes during Friday's loss to Cleveland, and there is no indication that he will operate under a minutes restriction Sunday.