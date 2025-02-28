Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Contributes off bench in win

Robinson-Earl totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

Robinson-Earl logged his most minutes in over a month and made an impact, knocking down a big three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old hasn't appeared in consecutive games since the beginning of the month, as Kelly Olynyk and Karlo Matkovic have been getting more minutes in the frontcourt.