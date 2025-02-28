Jeremiah Robinson-Earl News: Contributes off bench in win
Robinson-Earl totaled five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes in Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.
Robinson-Earl logged his most minutes in over a month and made an impact, knocking down a big three-pointer to start the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old hasn't appeared in consecutive games since the beginning of the month, as Kelly Olynyk and Karlo Matkovic have been getting more minutes in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now