NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at BOS: Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games; Celtics 10-3 at home

TOR at MIA: Raptors on three-game slide; Heat on three-game win streak

SAC at NOP: Kings on two-game win streak; Pelicans on two-game slide

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Jalen Duren (wrist): Questionable

BOS - Sam Hauser (thigh), Jayson Tatum (knee): OUT

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Jordan Hawkins (back), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (illness), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,700) vs. Raptors

Herro poured in 34 points in the last game and topped 40 DK points in three straight outings. He is on a roll this season, averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, while shooting a career-best 47.8 percent from the field. He has a great opportunity to thrive against the Raptors, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt and are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Brown topped 20 points in scoring in each of his last five appearances, averaging 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that span, including a 53.5 DK-point performance in the previous game where Jayson Tatum was sidelined. With his squad's leading-scorer out again, Brown must look to kick it up a notch and should get his shot going against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,800) at Heat

Barrett is averaging 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last five games, including two with at least 30 points and a high of 37. He has a fantastic opportunity to continue to fill it up as the clear first option on offense with Scottie Barnes out of the lineup. Barrett also finished with 54.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Heat.

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,900) at Pelicans

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over five games since returning from a two-game absence. He is likely to stay on track with a matchup against the Pelicans, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,500) at Heat

Poeltl topped 40 DK points in four of his last five outings, while averaging 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. He faces a tough matchup against Bam Adebayo, but he topped 40 DK points in both of their two previous meetings, including a 24-point, 10-rebound performance.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,500) at Pelicans

Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 22.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 51.8. He has a good chance to prosper against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,400) vs. Kings

McCollum is averaging 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 0.9 steals over eight games since returning from a three-week absence. He must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he should thrive against the Kings, who give up the league's third-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,700) vs. Pistons

White does a great job contributing across the stat sheet and is in line to stand out offensively to help fill the gap left by the absence of Jayson Tatum. White is averaging 15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,400) vs. Raptors

Butler is averaging 20.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five outings, including three games with more than 40 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Raptors squad, and he should also find room to pad his stats on the defensive end, as they are giving up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game.

Value Picks

Brandon Boston, Pelicans ($4,800) vs. Kings

Boston continues to impress for the shorthanded Pelicans, averaging 14.2 points on 51.9 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games. He should keep up the solid production with a matchup against the Kings, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Pistons

Horford is expected to return to action after missing the last game. He topped 20 DK points in each of his previous three appearances, and he is likely to do well against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's second-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.