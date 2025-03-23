Jordan Hawkins News: Ties season high off bench

Hawkins chipped in 25 points (8-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to Detroit.

Hawkins shined off the Pelicans bench in Sunday's contest, leading all players in threes made while ending second on the team in scoring in an offensive outburst. Hawkins set a new season high in threes made while matching his season high in scoring, a mark he last recorded Dec. 22.