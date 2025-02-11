Fantasy Basketball
Jose Alvarado News: Struggles in second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Alvarado accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt) in 23 minutes during Monday's 137-101 loss to the Thunder.

Alvarado has been thrust into a new role with the Pelicans due to the season-ending injury Dejounte Murray (Achilles) suffered and with CJ McCollum out for personal reasons. As the starter for New Orleans, the 26-year-old point guard has not played well, especially when it comes to his outside shooting, going a combined 2-for-10 from beyond the arc in consecutive losses to the Kings and Thunder.

