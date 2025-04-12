Josh Green Injury: Won't play in finale

Green (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Green will miss his sixth consecutive game due to a shoulder injury, and the veteran forward will sit out this regular-season finale since the Hornets don't have anything to play for. This means DaQuan Jeffries, Wendell Moore, Nick Smith and Tidjane Salaun are likely to see expanded roles in the rotation. Green finishes the 2024-25 season with averages of 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.8 minutes per game across 68 appearances (67 starts).