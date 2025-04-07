Keon Johnson News: Ruled out for Tuesday

Johnson is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to rest purposes, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

The Nets are resting one of their few standout performers in the second half of the season, though to be fair, Johnson has endured quite a lot of minutes recently. Johnson should be able to return to action when the Nets take on the Hawks on Thursday. In his absence, Jalen Wilson, Dariq Whitehead, Tyson Etienne and even Tyrese Martin could be in line to see more minutes in the backcourt.