Kevin Love News: Iffy for Friday

Love (personal) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love has missed the last 13 games due to personal reasons. Despite the long absence, the veteran big man has a chance to play Friday in the Play-In Game in Atlanta. The one-time NBA champion had a rough regular season, averaging career-low numbers across the board with 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game throughout 23 games.