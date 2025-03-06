Kevin Love News: Solid all-around performance

Love racked up 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Love started for a second consecutive game with Kel'el Ware (knee) out, but the veteran big man made the most of his minutes and filled the stat sheet admirably. This was the first time Love scored in double digits since Dec. 7, when he posted 11 points in a win over the Suns, and he should remain in the starting lineup as long as Ware remains out.