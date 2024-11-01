Kyle Filipowski News: Posts 12 points as fill-in

Filipowski totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 loss to the Spurs.

With Lauri Markkanen (back) temporarily sidelined, Filipowski drew the first start of his NBA career. Increased opportunity was already on the horizon after Taylor Hendricks (ankle) was lost for the season, although the current solution to that problem has been a front three featuring Cody Williams. Filipowski's preseason outlook was bleak considering his position in the depth chart, but the shakeup will improve his chances to contribute.