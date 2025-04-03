Kyle Filipowski News: Strong defensive effort in start

Filipowski ended Wednesday's 143-105 loss to the Rockets with six points (3-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.

Making his sixth straight start, the rookie center recorded multiple blocks and steals for the second time during that stretch, although he failed to score in double digits for the first time. Filipowski is averaging 14.2 points, 9.8 boards, 1.7 threes, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks during that stretch.