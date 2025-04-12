LeBron James Injury: Not playing Sunday
James (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
With the Lakers locked in as the third seed in the West, James will join several other rotational players on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale. Jordan Goodwin (foot), Markieff Morris and Dalton Knecht should all see a significant amount of playing due to the multiple absences on the Lakers.
