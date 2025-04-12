Fantasy Basketball
Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Not playing in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Doncic is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left quadriceps soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Lakers will rest several of their regular starters for this matchup since the team already locked up the third seed in the Western Conference, meaning Doncic will get a much-needed day off. The star guard ended the regular season on a heater with averages of 29.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.

