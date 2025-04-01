Luke Kornet News: Removed from injury report

Kornet (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet missed Monday's tilt against Memphis due to an illness, but he's set to be available for Wednesday. With Kristaps Porzingis (reconditioning) questionable and Al Horford (toe) doubtful to play against the Heat, Kornet may be asked to make a spot start in the middle. Kornet averaged 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 22.2 minutes through 14 games last month.