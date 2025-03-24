Malik Monk Injury: Won't play against Boston
Monk (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Monday will be the second straight game that Monk will miss as he battles through an illness, and he'll look to recover enough to return Tuesday against the Thunder. Keon Ellis and Markelle Fultz should see a bump in playing time and responsibilities against the defending NBA champions due to Monk's absence.
