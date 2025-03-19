Malik Monk News: Fills box score Wednesday

Monk posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 victory over the Cavaliers.

With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Zach LaVine (personal) sidelined, Monk stepped up with a team-high eight assists to go with a full stat line. Monk should continue handling extra usage in the interim, as Sabonis is set to miss at least another week. Over his last seven outings, Monk has averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes.