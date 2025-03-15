Malik Monk News: Tough night from long range

Monk closed with 18 points (8-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 122-106 loss to Phoenix.

The 27-year-old guard continues to have trouble finding his shooting form, and Monk has gone 0-for-13 from three-point range over the last two contests while scoring just 25 total points. It's not clear if the toe sprain that cost him three games earlier in March is still hampering him, but it's the most likely culprit. Monk will probably keep playing through the issue as the Kings fight to hang onto a spot in the Play-In Tournament, but the team has lost four straight and Domantas Sabonis' return from a hamstring strain Friday lasted only 30 minutes before he aggravated the injury. If the club's slide continues, Monk might get some time to rest and let his toe fully heal up.