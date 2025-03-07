Markieff Morris News: Removed from injury report
Morris has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Morris has played only three games for the Lakers since being traded to Los Angeles last month, averaging 6.7 minutes per game. From a fantasy perspective, the veteran big man has been a non-factor and likely won't be for the rest of the season as he rarely sees the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now