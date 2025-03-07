Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Markieff Morris headshot

Markieff Morris News: Removed from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 2:39pm

Morris has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Morris has played only three games for the Lakers since being traded to Los Angeles last month, averaging 6.7 minutes per game. From a fantasy perspective, the veteran big man has been a non-factor and likely won't be for the rest of the season as he rarely sees the floor.

Markieff Morris
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now