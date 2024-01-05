NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at BOS: Jazz on three-game win streak; Celtics 16-0 at home

ATL at IND: Hawks on two-game win streak; Pacers on five-game win streak

WAS at CLE: Wizards on two-game slide; Cavs 6-4 in last 10 games.

OKC at BKN: Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games; Nets on five-game slide

NYK at PHI: Knicks on two-game win streak; 76ers 13-4 at home

LAC at NOP: Clippers on four-game win streak; Pelicans on four-game win streak

CHA at CHI: Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games; Bulls on two-game slide

MIN at HOU: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Rockets on two-game win streak

POR at DAL: Blazers on two-game slide; Mavs 9-7 at home

ORL at DEN: Magic on three-game slide; Nuggets on two-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back

MIA at PHX: Heat 11-8 on road; Suns 5-5 in last 10 games

DET at GSW: Pistons on two-game slide; Warriors 6-4 in last 10 games

MEM at LAL: Grizzlies 5-5 in last 10 games; Lakers on three-game slide

TOR at SAC: Raptors on two-game win streak; Kings 12-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Al Horford (rest): Questionable

Luke Kornet would be up for more action.

ATL - DeAndre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time.

IND - Bruce Brown (knee), Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith remains in line for a bigger role.

CLE - Darius Garland (jaw); Evan Mobley (knee): OUT

Dean Wade is up for another start in place of Mobley. Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill will continue to see more opportunity in the backcourt.

BKN - Dennis Smith (back), Lonnie Walker (hamstring): Probable; Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Royce O'Neale continues to get more responsibility.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee): Questionable; De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre is up for a boost.

NOP - Trey Murphy (knee): Questionable

Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels could get more opportunity.

CHA - Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens remain in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also up for another start.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): Questionable; Dillon Brooks (oblique): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are up for more action.

POR - Jabari Walker (knee): Doubtful; Deandre Ayton (knee), Moses Brown (wrist): OUT

Ibou Badji is up for a significant role in the frontcourt.

DAL - Dereck Lively (ankle), Grant Williams (ankle), Markieff Morris (illness), Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dante Exum (heel), Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Derrick Jones are in line for more opportunity.

ORL - Wendell Carter (knee): Questionable; Markelle Fultz (knee), Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

Cole Anthony and Anthony Black continue to pick up additional minutes. Goga Bitadze also gets more opportunity in the frontcourt.

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Doubtful; Jimmy Butler (ankle), Haywood Highsmith (concussion): OUT

Jaime Jaquez is up for more action. Nikola Jovic is also in line for a boost.

PHX - Kevin Durant (hamstring), Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie and Bol Bol could see more responsibility.

DET - Alec Burks (hamstring): Questionable; Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT

Kevin Knox is up for a boost.

LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; D'Angelo Russell (lower body): Doubtful; Rui Hachimura (calf), Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

Austin Reaves and Christian Wood remain up for more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,100) at Suns

Herro is on a roll, with more than 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 46, while averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to step up against the Suns, who struggle guarding the point, as they give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. The Suns could also be shorthanded in the backcourt if Eric Gordon is out.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,500) vs. Wizards

Mitchell has looked good in three games since returning from a week-long absence, averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks, including a high of 61 DK points within that span. He is up for another great opportunity to prosper in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Wizards after he totaled 40.8 DK points in their last encounter. The Wizards give up the league's most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) vs. Jazz

Brown is coming off a quieter outing, with just 25.5 DK points in a loss to the Thunder. Nonetheless, he is averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 50 DK points. He averages 6.3 three-point attempts per game and faces a great chance to stand out against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,800) at 76ers

Randle faces a potentially tough matchup against the 76ers' frontcourt, but he should not have to deal too much with Joel Embiid, and should be able to make an impact at his position while the Sixers are missing some frontcourt depth. The 76ers also give up the league's sixth-most free throws to opposing power forwards. Randle is averaging 33.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five games, including a high of 63 DK points.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($8,300) vs. Wizards

Allen topped 55 DK points in four of the last five outings, including a high of 65.3, while averaging 21.2 points, 16.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over that span. He faces an excellent opportunity to continue to shine, as the Wizards give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Allen also finished with 56.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) vs. Jazz

Tatum surpassed 60 DK points in two of his last three appearances and is averaging 26.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over his last 10 outings. He is likely to keep up the dominant play against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game and the third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,800) at Mavericks

Simons is coming off a muted performance in what marked his return from a three-game absence. However, he was averaging 28.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the five games prior to his absence, including a high of 58.5 DK points. He is set for a good chance to excel against the Mavs, who continue to deal with a number of injuries, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers ($6,400) vs. Wizards

LeVert must continue to step up in the absence of Darius Garland. He is averaging 19.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists across his last five appearances, including three with over 40 DK points. He also totaled 40.3 DK points in the Cavs' last meeting with the Wizards. LeVert should be up for another solid outing, as the Wizards allow opponents to shoot a league-high 50.2 percent from the field.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($6,800) vs. Hawks

Turner is averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.8 blocks across the last five games, including a high of 43.5 DK points. He also totaled 31.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hawks this season, and he should do well again, as they give up the league's fourth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,700) vs. Hornets

Dosunmu continues to provide a solid boost off the bench, averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 40.8 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to keep his rhythm going against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.7 percent from the field.

Nikola Jovic, Heat ($4,400) at Suns

Jovic is up for his second consecutive start, after he turned in 30 DK points, with 15 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in the last game. He could face a significantly lighter matchup if Kevin Durant remains sidelined, but he should be able to make a solid impact regardless, as he is shooting 52.9 percent from deep this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.