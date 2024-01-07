NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

ATL at ORL: Hawks 4-6 in last 10 games; Magic 12-4 at home

NOP at SAC: Pelicans 6-4 in last 10 games; Kings on two-game win streak

MIN at DAL: Timberwolves 11-7 on road; Mavericks on two-game win streak

DET at DEN: Pistons 1-18 on road; Nuggets 14-4 at home

MEM at PHX: Grizzlies 6-4 in last 10 games; Suns 11-10 at home

TOR at GSW: Raptors 5-12 on road; Warriors 11-9 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time.

ORL - Anthony Black (illness), Wendell Carter (knee), Goga Bitadze (illness), Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf), Joe Ingles (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner are up for big minutes.

NOP - Zion Williamson (leg): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (illness): OUT

Dyson Daniels could get more opportunity.

SAC - Trey Lyles (ankle): OUT

JaVale McGee could be up for a boost.

DAL - Grant Williams (ankle), Markieff Morris (illness), Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (ankle): Doubtful; Dante Exum (heel), Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Derrick Jones are in line for more opportunity.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT

Isaiah Livers is up for a boost.

MEM - Ja Morant (shoulder): Questionable; Derrick Rose (thigh): OUT

Luke Kennard and Vince Williams are in line for extra playing time.

PHX - Kevin Durant (hamstring), Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable; Bol Bol (ankle): OUT

Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu could see more responsibility.

TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps): Questionable

Dennis Schroder would get more playing time.

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (toe): Questionable; Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Andrew Wiggins would have to step up without Kuminga. Brandin Podziemski gets a boost in the absence of Paul.

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,900) at Magic

Young is coming off a muted performances, but he topped 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 70.3 DK points, while averaging 24.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game through that span. He faces an advantageous matchup agains the Magic, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Mavericks

Edwards continues to have his way with the competition, averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He also totaled 61.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavs, and he has a good chance to thrive again, as they are hampered by a few injuries.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,700) at Warriors

Barnes remains a leader for his squad on both ends of the floor, averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including two games with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,000) vs. Hawks

Banchero is on a major hot streak, averaging 31.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including 69.5 DK points in his last outing. He faces an in ideal opportunity to thrive against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,100) at Warriors

Siakam is on a roll, averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 49.3. He has a great chance to keep it up against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,200) vs. Pistons

Jokic continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 23.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 60 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to fill it up against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,800) at Warriors

Quickley is in charge of the starting point-guard duties with his new squad and is averaging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last three games. He should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($5,600) vs. Hawks

Wagner came up large with 43.8 DK points on 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals, as he picked up the start in the last game. He will continue to see an increased role, while the Magic are hampered by injury trouble. The Hawks also give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($4,800) vs. Pistons

Caldwell-Pope continues to deliver consistent effort on both sides of the ball and is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 34.5 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($4,900) vs. Raptors

Wiggins is coming off one of his most limited performances of the season, but he is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games, including three with more than 30 DK points and high of 42.8. He should also be up for added playing time, as the Warriors handle a few injuries.

Chimezie Metu, Suns ($4,600) vs. Grizzlies

Metu is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 steals across three consecutive starts, including a high of 23.8 DK points. He also delivered a massive, 52.8 DK-point performance on Christmas Day. Metu is up for an increased role in the absence of Bol Bol, and possibly Kevin Durant. In addition, he is likely to do well against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.