Matisse Thybulle News: Makes season debut

Thybulle (ankle) recorded two rebounds, two steals and one block in six minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 105-102 win over the Raptors.

Thybulle took the court for the first time all season after having initially been sidelined in October, when he underwent a procedure to address inflammation in his right knee. While ramping up in late November, Thybulle then suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, which further delayed his return to the court. The veteran wing was finally cleared to play ahead of last Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks, and though he didn't appear in that contest, head coach Chauncey Billups carved out a small role in the rotation for Thybulle on Sunday. Even in limited run, Thybulle was able to make an impact on the defensive end, but he'll need to see his minutes increase dramatically before he can be used as a streaming option for steals or blocks with any confidence.