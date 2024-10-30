NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at CLE: Lakers 0-1 on road; Cavs on four-game win streak

BOS at IND: Celtics on four-game win streak; Pacers on three-game slide

DET at PHI: Pistons on four-game slide; Sixers 0-1 home

ATL at WAS: Hawks on two-game slide; Wizards 0-2 at home

TOR at CHA: Raptors on two-game slide; Hornets on two-game slide

NYK at MIA: Knicks 0-1 on road; Heat on two-game win streak

ORL at CHI: Magic 1-1 on road; Bulls 0-1 at home

BKN at MEM: Nets 0-2 on road; Grizzlies 1-1 at home

SAS at OKC: Spurs 0-1 on road; Thunder on three-game win streak

NOP at GSW: Pelicans on two-game slide; Warriors 1-1 at home

POR at LAC: Blazers 0-1 on road; Clippers on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAL - D'Angelo Russell (back): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable; Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (hip), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT

WAS - Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb), Kyle Kuzma (groin): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Scottie Barnes (eye), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT

CHA - Vasilije Micic (illness): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot), Brandon Miller (hip): OUT

NYK - Josh Hart (leg): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

MIA - Josh Richardson (calf): Questionable; Kevin Love (personal): OUT

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hip): Questionable

CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (back), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot): Questionable; Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Nic Claxton (hamstring): OUT

MEM - Zach Edey (calf), John Konchar (foot), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg): OUT

SAS - Tre Jones (ankle), Devin Vassell (foot): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Herbert Jones (shoulder): Questionable; Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (back): Questionable; Stephen Curry (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

POR - Robert Williams (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) vs. Raptors

Ball is off to a great start after delivering back-to-back 34-point performances and averaging 31.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals through his first three games. He should keep rolling with a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are expected to remain shorthanded at the point-guard position.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Lakers

Mitchell got out to a modest start to the season but racked up a total of 55 points over his last two games. He is shooting a blistering 50.0 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from deep this season, and he should do well against the Lakers, who are giving up an average of 25.9 points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Pacers

Tatum topped 50 DK points in his first three games of the season but came up a bit quieter in his most recent outing. Nonetheless, he is likely to find his rhythm again against the Pacers, after he averaged 31.4 points and 10.6 rebounds across their eight meetings between regular season and playoffs in 2023-24.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,100) at Bulls

Banchero is coming off a career-best performance as he finished with a career-high 50 points, along with 13 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks in a win over the Pacers on Monday. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,700) vs. Knicks

After a muted performance on opening night, Adebayo looked more like himself in the last two games, where he registered back-to-back double-doubles and finished with a total of 43.5 DK points in his most recent outing. He faces another opportunity to shine against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,900) at Wizards

Young is off to a tremendous start to the season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, including a high of 71.5 DK points in the game-before last. Young has a great opportunity to continue to prosper with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($6,900) vs. Lakers

After a slow start to the campaign, Garland picked up his play and is averaging 19.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He delivered a 51.3 DK-point performance in his most recent outing, where he finished with 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting. He also faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,200) at Heat

After finishing with just 19.5 DK points in the season opener, Bridges topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games. He looks to be finding his groove with his new squad and should continue to emerge as a top contributor. He also should find a matchup advantage while lined up across from Tyler Herro.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,600) at Hornets

Barrett missed the first three games of the season but shined in his debut with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 29 minutes of action. He should continue to build on his rhythm and will also be up for added responsibility on offense in the absence of Scottie Barnes.

Value Picks

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets ($4,200) at Grizzlies

Finney-Smith recorded a season-high 33.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals through his first four outings. He is also up for additional playing time as the Nets deal with a couple injuries in the frontcourt.

Nick Richards, Hornets ($4,800) vs. Raptors

Richards is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 10.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He will continue to handle a significant role while Mark Williams is sidelined, and he should do well against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.