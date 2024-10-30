NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
LAL at CLE: Lakers 0-1 on road; Cavs on four-game win streak
BOS at IND: Celtics on four-game win streak; Pacers on three-game slide
DET at PHI: Pistons on four-game slide; Sixers 0-1 home
ATL at WAS: Hawks on two-game slide; Wizards 0-2 at home
TOR at CHA: Raptors on two-game slide; Hornets on two-game slide
NYK at MIA: Knicks 0-1 on road; Heat on two-game win streak
ORL at CHI: Magic 1-1 on road; Bulls 0-1 at home
BKN at MEM: Nets 0-2 on road; Grizzlies 1-1 at home
SAS at OKC: Spurs 0-1 on road; Thunder on three-game win streak
NOP at GSW: Pelicans on two-game slide; Warriors 1-1 at home
POR at LAC: Blazers 0-1 on road; Clippers on two-game win streak
Injuries to Monitor
LAL - D'Angelo Russell (back): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT
CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT
BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT
IND - Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable
DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (knee): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): Questionable; Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (hip), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT
WAS - Saddiq Bey (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (thumb), Kyle Kuzma (groin): OUT
TOR - Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Scottie Barnes (eye), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT
CHA - Vasilije Micic (illness): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot), Brandon Miller (hip): OUT
NYK - Josh Hart (leg): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT
MIA - Josh Richardson (calf): Questionable; Kevin Love (personal): OUT
ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hip): Questionable
CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
BKN - Ben Simmons (back), Bojan Bogdanovic (foot): Questionable; Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Nic Claxton (hamstring): OUT
MEM - Zach Edey (calf), John Konchar (foot), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable; GG Jackson (foot), Luke Kennard (foot), Vince Williams (leg): OUT
SAS - Tre Jones (ankle), Devin Vassell (foot): OUT
OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
NOP - Herbert Jones (shoulder): Questionable; Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT
GSW - Andrew Wiggins (back): Questionable; Stephen Curry (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT
POR - Robert Williams (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) vs. Raptors
Ball is off to a great start after delivering back-to-back 34-point performances and averaging 31.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals through his first three games. He should keep rolling with a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who are expected to remain shorthanded at the point-guard position.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,500) vs. Lakers
Mitchell got out to a modest start to the season but racked up a total of 55 points over his last two games. He is shooting a blistering 50.0 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from deep this season, and he should do well against the Lakers, who are giving up an average of 25.9 points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Pacers
Tatum topped 50 DK points in his first three games of the season but came up a bit quieter in his most recent outing. Nonetheless, he is likely to find his rhythm again against the Pacers, after he averaged 31.4 points and 10.6 rebounds across their eight meetings between regular season and playoffs in 2023-24.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,100) at Bulls
Banchero is coming off a career-best performance as he finished with a career-high 50 points, along with 13 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks in a win over the Pacers on Monday. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game.
Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,700) vs. Knicks
After a muted performance on opening night, Adebayo looked more like himself in the last two games, where he registered back-to-back double-doubles and finished with a total of 43.5 DK points in his most recent outing. He faces another opportunity to shine against the Knicks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,900) at Wizards
Young is off to a tremendous start to the season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, including a high of 71.5 DK points in the game-before last. Young has a great opportunity to continue to prosper with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.
Mid-Range Money
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($6,900) vs. Lakers
After a slow start to the campaign, Garland picked up his play and is averaging 19.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He delivered a 51.3 DK-point performance in his most recent outing, where he finished with 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting. He also faces a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.
Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,200) at Heat
After finishing with just 19.5 DK points in the season opener, Bridges topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games. He looks to be finding his groove with his new squad and should continue to emerge as a top contributor. He also should find a matchup advantage while lined up across from Tyler Herro.
RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,600) at Hornets
Barrett missed the first three games of the season but shined in his debut with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists in just 29 minutes of action. He should continue to build on his rhythm and will also be up for added responsibility on offense in the absence of Scottie Barnes.
Value Picks
Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets ($4,200) at Grizzlies
Finney-Smith recorded a season-high 33.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals through his first four outings. He is also up for additional playing time as the Nets deal with a couple injuries in the frontcourt.
Nick Richards, Hornets ($4,800) vs. Raptors
Richards is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 10.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He will continue to handle a significant role while Mark Williams is sidelined, and he should do well against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.