NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 1

Slate Overview
ORL at CLE: Magic 1-2 on road; Cavs on five-game win streak
NYK at DET: Knicks 1-1 on road; Pistons 0-2 at home
BOS at CHA: Celtics 2-1 on road; Hornets 1-1 at home
SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game win streak; Hawks on three-game slide
CHI at BKN: Bulls on two-game win streak; Nets 1-1 at home
LAL at TOR: Lakers on two-game slide; Raptors on three-game slide
IND at NOP: Pacers 1-2 on road; Pelicans on three-game slide
DEN at MIN: Nuggets 2-0 on road; Timberwolves 1-1 at home
OKC at POR: Thunder on four-game win streak; Trail Blazers 1-2 at home
Injuries to Monitor
ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT
CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT
NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT
DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT
BOS - Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT
CHA - Brandon Miller (hip): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (hip), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT
CHI - Zach LaVine (shoulder), Jalen Smith (knee), Patrick Williams (shoulder): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT
BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): OUT
LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT
TOR - Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Scottie Barnes (orbital), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT
IND - Myles Turner (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable
NOP - Jordan Hawkins (back), Daniel Theis (ankle): Questionable; Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT
OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT
POR - Robert Williams (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) at Hawks
Fox faces an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. He is averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals on the season and topped 30 DK points in all four outings, including a high of 53.3 DK points in his second game of the campaign.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) at Hornets
Brown is averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game and has surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last four outings. He has a good opportunity to continue to fill it up against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,700) at Hawks
DeRozan is coming off his second game in four outings with at least 40 DK points, while he is averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals on the season. He is likely to prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at small forward, and who are giving up the league's third-most points per game.
LeBron James, Lakers ($8,800) at Raptors
James has gone over 30 DK points in each of his five outings this season, including a whopping 70.5 DK-point display on October 26. The 22-year vet remains a central part of the Lakers' offense and should thrive against the Raptors' shorthanded frontcourt. The Raptors are also giving up the league's second-most points per game.
Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,600) at Pelicans
Siakam is coming off his most productive game of the season as he led his squad to an overtime win over the Celtics, totaling 53.8 DK points with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of action. Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season, and he should keep up the strong play against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hornets
Tatum is off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to continue to shine with a matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game. Tatum also averaged 35.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through two encounters with the Hornets last season.
Mid-Range Money
Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,000) at Pistons
Bridges topped 30 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a season-high of 39.3 in the most recent game, where he bolstered his numbers with two steals and two blocks. He has a good chance to continue to pad his stats on the defensive end against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's third-most steals per game.
Josh Hart, Knicks ($5,900) at Pistons
Hart remains an absolute beast on the boards, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last two outings, and he should also find the opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.
Value Picks
Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Pacers
Alvarado is up for a second consecutive start as the Pelicans continue to deal with injury trouble in the backcourt. Alvarado finished with an impressive 35.8 DK points on 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in the last game, and he should do well against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($3,600) at Cavaliers
Isaac finished with 18.3 DK points in 14 minutes of action in the Magic's last game and is likely to see additional playing time in the absence of Paolo Banchero. Issac averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through 20 games last season where he played at least 20 minutes.
Luke Kornet, Celtics ($3,400) at Hornets
Kornet is up for significant responsibility with both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis out of the lineup. The Celtics' backup big man is averaging 3.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16.0 minutes per game this season, including a standout 22.3 DK-point effort in the last game.