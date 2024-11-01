NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at CLE: Magic 1-2 on road; Cavs on five-game win streak

NYK at DET: Knicks 1-1 on road; Pistons 0-2 at home

BOS at CHA: Celtics 2-1 on road; Hornets 1-1 at home

SAC at ATL: Kings on two-game win streak; Hawks on three-game slide

CHI at BKN: Bulls on two-game win streak; Nets 1-1 at home

LAL at TOR: Lakers on two-game slide; Raptors on three-game slide

IND at NOP: Pacers 1-2 on road; Pelicans on three-game slide

DEN at MIN: Nuggets 2-0 on road; Timberwolves 1-1 at home

OKC at POR: Thunder on four-game win streak; Trail Blazers 1-2 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT

CLE - Max Strus (ankle): OUT

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

DET - Ausar Thompson (illness): OUT

BOS - Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

CHA - Brandon Miller (hip): Questionable; Mark Williams (foot): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (hip), Vit Krejci (thigh): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (shoulder), Jalen Smith (knee), Patrick Williams (shoulder): Questionable; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

BKN - Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring): OUT

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (pelvis): Doubtful; Scottie Barnes (orbital), Bruce Brown (knee), Kelly Olynyk (back): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): Questionable

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (back), Daniel Theis (ankle): Questionable; Herbert Jones (shoulder), CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand), Trey Murphy (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (hand), Kenrich Williams (knee), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

POR - Robert Williams (hamstring), Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder), Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,600) at Hawks

Fox faces an advantageous matchup against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. He is averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals on the season and topped 30 DK points in all four outings, including a high of 53.3 DK points in his second game of the campaign.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,500) at Hornets

Brown is averaging 25.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game and has surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last four outings. He has a good opportunity to continue to fill it up against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,700) at Hawks

DeRozan is coming off his second game in four outings with at least 40 DK points, while he is averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals on the season. He is likely to prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded at small forward, and who are giving up the league's third-most points per game.

LeBron James, Lakers ($8,800) at Raptors

James has gone over 30 DK points in each of his five outings this season, including a whopping 70.5 DK-point display on October 26. The 22-year vet remains a central part of the Lakers' offense and should thrive against the Raptors' shorthanded frontcourt. The Raptors are also giving up the league's second-most points per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,600) at Pelicans

Siakam is coming off his most productive game of the season as he led his squad to an overtime win over the Celtics, totaling 53.8 DK points with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes of action. Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists on the season, and he should keep up the strong play against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,000) at Hornets

Tatum is off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 30.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He is likely to continue to shine with a matchup against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game. Tatum also averaged 35.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through two encounters with the Hornets last season.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,000) at Pistons

Bridges topped 30 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a season-high of 39.3 in the most recent game, where he bolstered his numbers with two steals and two blocks. He has a good chance to continue to pad his stats on the defensive end against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's third-most steals per game.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($5,900) at Pistons

Hart remains an absolute beast on the boards, averaging 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last two outings, and he should also find the opportunity to pad his stats against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Pacers

Alvarado is up for a second consecutive start as the Pelicans continue to deal with injury trouble in the backcourt. Alvarado finished with an impressive 35.8 DK points on 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in the last game, and he should do well against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($3,600) at Cavaliers

Isaac finished with 18.3 DK points in 14 minutes of action in the Magic's last game and is likely to see additional playing time in the absence of Paolo Banchero. Issac averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through 20 games last season where he played at least 20 minutes.

Luke Kornet, Celtics ($3,400) at Hornets

Kornet is up for significant responsibility with both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis out of the lineup. The Celtics' backup big man is averaging 3.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16.0 minutes per game this season, including a standout 22.3 DK-point effort in the last game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.