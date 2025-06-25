This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

No shocker here, as Flagg's been atop almost every draft board since reclassifying to graduate high school in the spring of 2025. He's one of the best prospects in recent history, possessing excellent two-way upside. The forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48/38/84 shooting splits in his lone season at Duke. The Maine native surpassed expectations as an off-the-dribble shot creator, getting to his spots and knocking down contested looks all over the floor. Duke coach Jon Scheyer trusted Flagg to facilitate, often having the freshman handle the ball in pick-and-rolls and other actions. Given the presence of Anthony Davis at power forward and the center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively , Flagg is almost guaranteed to slot in at small forward for the Mavericks. While he likely profiles as a tertiary offensive option when Dallas is fully healthy, the long-term absence of Kyrie Irving (knee) should boost Flagg's usage early on. Regardless, Flagg should rack up defensive stats and be a solid contributor across the board early sooner than later.

Get ready for an in-depth look at the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft! We're breaking down all 30 first-round picks, from Cooper Flagg 's highly anticipated No. 1 selection to every potential game-changer. Discover who went where and what it means for their new teams.

Get ready for an in-depth look at the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft! We're breaking down all 30 first-round picks, from Cooper Flagg's highly anticipated No. 1 selection to every potential game-changer. Discover who went where and what it means for their new teams.

2025 NBA Draft First Round

Pick 1, Dallas Mavericks : Cooper Flagg, Duke

No shocker here, as Flagg's been atop almost every draft board since reclassifying to graduate high school in the spring of 2025. He's one of the best prospects in recent history, possessing excellent two-way upside. The forward averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48/38/84 shooting splits in his lone season at Duke. The Maine native surpassed expectations as an off-the-dribble shot creator, getting to his spots and knocking down contested looks all over the floor. Duke coach Jon Scheyer trusted Flagg to facilitate, often having the freshman handle the ball in pick-and-rolls and other actions. Given the presence of Anthony Davis at power forward and the center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, Flagg is almost guaranteed to slot in at small forward for the Mavericks. While he likely profiles as a tertiary offensive option when Dallas is fully healthy, the long-term absence of Kyrie Irving (knee) should boost Flagg's usage early on. Regardless, Flagg should rack up defensive stats and be a solid contributor across the board early sooner than later.

Pick 2, San Antonio Spurs : Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Harper was widely considered the best player on the board not named Cooper Flagg, and the Spurs have jumped on the chance to add him to an extremely talented young core that already includes Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games in the 2024-25 college season for Rutgers, and he figures to play a significant role in the Spurs' rotation from the start of the season. The positional fit remains a bit uncertain, as he spent most of his college career as a guard, but expect head coach Mitch Johnson to find a way to play Fox, Castle and Harper together on a steady basis. Harper should be a popular selection near the end of most fantasy drafts ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and a coveted target in dynasty formats.

Pick 3, Philadelphia 76ers : V.J. Edgecombe, Baylor

Edgecombe joins a 76ers team that began the 2024-25 season with playoff aspirations but ended up with the No. 3 pick after an injury-riddled campaign. The Baylor product impressed in his lone year in Waco, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three-point range in 33 games. Widely considered one of the most athletic prospects in the draft, the 19-year-old has the physical tools to transition well to the NBA. He'll be surrounded by a talented core featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Jared McCain, all of whom missed time last season and will look to lead a bounceback effort in 2025-26.

Pick 4, Charlotte Hornets : Kon Knueppel, Duke

Knueppel is one of the best shooters in the draft and was lauded for his feel of the game. The 6-foot-7 Duke product impressed off the dribble, using his strong frame to displace defenders and high processing speed to make timely passes. He figures to be an excellent connector piece from Day 1, filling in at the small forward slot between Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. While Knueppel won't have the ball in his hand much -- Miller and LaMelo Ball should eat up usage -- he excels at contributing off the ball through cutting and running around off-ball screens as a shooting threat. There are some question marks about how Knueppel will hold up on the defensive end, but his length and high IQ could make up for what he may lack athletically.

Pick 5, Utah Jazz : Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Bailey played for Rutgers in the 2024-25 college season and posted outstanding numbers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30 games while featuring alongside Dylan Harper, who went second overall to the Spurs. Bailey should immediately be a long-term core piece for Utah, and his ability to score at will should give the Jazz a huge boost on offense after Utah finished the 2024-25 season with the worst record in the NBA. Bailey figures to be a key contributor for the Jazz from the early stages of the campaign regardless of whether he plays as a shooting guard or as a small forward.

Pick 6, Washington Wizards : Tre Johnson, Texas

Johnson heads to Washington at No. 6 following an impressive freshman campaign at Texas. The Longhorn averaged 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three over 33 games. Arguably the most prolific scorer in the draft, the 19-year-old led the SEC in points per game during the 2024-25 season. With Jordan Poole traded to the Pelicans, the Wizards should give Johnson ample opportunities in a backcourt that includes CJ McCollum, Bub Carrington and Marcus Smart.

Pick 7, New Orleans Pelicans : Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Fears is a high-upside point guard, but he comes with a bit of risk. The 6-foot-3 Oklahoma product was one of the best ball-handlers in the SEC as a true freshman and averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He possesses an excellent handle and has a quick first step. However, he's a bit undersized at 180 pounds and struggled to find his shot, shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. Because of his slight frame and scoring inefficiency, Fears may be a couple of years away from making a consistent positive impact at the NBA level. With Jordan Poole and Jose Alvarado on the roster, the Pelicans won't need to start Fears on Opening Night, but Dejounte Murray's (Achilles) injury could force Fears into a significant rotational role right away.

Pick 8, Brooklyn Nets : Egor Demin, BYU

Demin is a one-of-a-kind prospect, as the BYU standout is a 6-foot-10 floor general who's extremely comfortable running the offense and having the ball in his hands. The Moscow native needs to develop his jumper to reach his full potential, but since the Nets are in the midst of a rebuilding process, Demin should have plenty of chances to get used to the pace of the NBA game on a team that's not expected to be a playoff contender in at least a few years. Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.2 steals over 33 games in the 2024-25 college season.

Pick 9, Toronto Raptors : Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles returned to South Carolina for his sophomore season and broke out with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 32 games. The forward excelled as an interior scorer, converting 62.2 percent of his two-point attempts, though his outside shot remains a work in progress after hitting just 26.5 percent from three. Toronto already has a crowded wing rotation led by Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, so Murray-Boyles' early role with the Raptors is still uncertain.

Pick 10, Phoenix Suns : Khaman Maluach,

Maluach is headed to the Suns as the 10th overall pick was included in the Kevin Durant trade. The seven-footer out of Duke is a lengthy, rim-running center who was productive at the college level but has plenty of room to grow. His 1.3 blocks per game aren't indicative of his defensive impact, often dissuading players from attempting shots at the rim. He's got a shot form good enough to possibly become a stretch five down the road. For now, he'll be a high-impact rim protector and a strong rebounder. The Suns acquired Mark Williams Thursday night for the No. 29 pick and a future first-round pick, so Maluach will start his career coming off the bench.

Pick 11, Memphis Grizzlies : Cedric Coward, Washington State

The Trail Blazers made the draft pick, but Coward will suit up for the Grizzlies after Memphis agreed to a deal to trade up. The former Washington standout will be another piece in the backcourt to play alongside Ja Morant. Coward isn't likely to be a starter from day one, though, as the Grizzlies also feature Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Luke Kennard as options in the backcourt. Coward, who spent the final year of his college career at Washington State, was limited to just six games in 2024-25 due to a shoulder injury but still averaged 17.7 points and 7.0 boards per game while shooting 40 percent from deep.

Pick 12, Chicago Bulls : Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue is a polarizing prospect with projections varying widely across the first round, but the Bulls were drawn to his athletic upside. Still just 18 years old, the forward showcased his speed and explosiveness in Europe this season, averaging 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 56.0 percent over 18 games. Though still raw and in need of development as a shooter (29.4 percent from three), Essengue's potential was too enticing for Chicago to pass up. The Bulls hope he can grow alongside 2024 first-round pick Matas Buzelis.

Pick 13, New Orleans Pelicans : Derik Queen, Maryland

Queen is headed to the Pelicans as part of a trade that sent the 23rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and a 2026 first-rounder to the Hawks. Queen is a four/five hybrid, standing at 6-foot-9, but he's a highly skilled passer and an excellent finisher with both hands. The Maryland product was comfortable putting the ball on the floor and excelled as a rebounder. His jumper is a big question mark, as he shot just 20 percent from three at the college level. Additionally, he could be targeted in pick-and-roll actions early in his NBA career, considering his lack of size and somewhat sluggish movement. He'll likely begin his professional career as a backup to Yves Missi and Zion Williamson.

Pick 14, San Antonio Spurs : Carter Bryant, Arizona

The Spurs will bolster their depth on the wings by selecting the former Arizona standout. Bryant didn't stand out as a scoring weapon with the Wildcats, but he's a strong three-and-D prospect who should find a way to get consistent minutes off the bench as long as he adjusts to the defensive pace of the NBA. Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 37 games during his final college campaign in 2024-25 while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Pick 15, Oklahoma City Thunder : Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

Sorber's freshman season at Georgetown was cut short by a left foot injury, but his potential still earned him a spot in the top half of the 2025 NBA Draft. In 24 games, the center averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the Thunder's frontcourt, Sorber will have the opportunity to develop at his own pace -- though his talent could push him into the rotation sooner than expected.

Pick 16, Portland Trail Blazers : Yang Hansen, Qingdao

Yang was a late riser in the 2025 draft cycle after averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-1, 20-year-old is a strong passer who is a quality finisher and capable shooter. He may have some difficulties adapting to NBA spacing on the defensive side, but Yang has plenty of upside if he can put it all together. With Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams on the roster, Yang has a murky path to minutes in Year 1.

Pick 17, Minnesota Timberwolves : Joan Beringer, Cedevita Olimpija

Beringer boasts plenty of experience despite his age, as he has represented France at the youth level and posted decent numbers in Slovenia. The 18-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes across 54 appearances while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup. Beringer needs to fill out his frame and adjust to the physicality of the NBA to make an impact at the next level, but he should have a good mentor in Rudy Gobert, another Frenchman. Beringer figures to be a depth option in the