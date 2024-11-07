NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIN at CHI: Timberwolves 1-2 on road; Bulls on three-game slide

UTA at MIL: Jazz 1-2 on road; Bucks on six-game slide

POR at SAS: Trail Blazers 2-2 on road; Spurs on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Zach LaVine (thigh): Doubtful; Lonzo Ball (wrist): OUT

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (back): Probable; Jordan Clarkson (heel): Questionable

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh): Questionable; Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

POR - Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder): Questionable; Matisse Thybulle (knee): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (foot): Doubtful; Tre Jones (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,500) at Spurs

Simons is off to a modest start to the campaign, averaging 19.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, all of which are below his averages from last season. Nonetheless, he reached the 20-point mark in each of his last two outings and has a good opportunity to pad his stats in other ways, as the Spurs are giving up the league's third-most rebounds and fourth-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) at Bulls

Edwards continues to shine from beyond the arc, shooting a total of 26-for-52 from deep over the last five games. He is also averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span, including a high of 52 DK points. He should do well against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,900) at Bucks

Markkanen missed the last three games but is expected to make his return to action. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his four appearances this season, including a 50.3 DK-point performance in his season opener. Markkanen could be up for a more favorable matchup if Giannis Antetokounmpo is out, but regardless, he should get his offense going as the Bucks are giving up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,200) at Bulls

Despite coming off his lowest-scoring performance of the season, Randle is looking comfortable with his new squad, averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He topped the 40 DK-point mark in four of his seven outings and has a good chance to prosper against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-highest shooting percentage to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,500) vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs are coming off a 27-point loss in Houston on Wednesday, where Wembanyama was the high-point man with just 15 points. However, he racked up 70.3 DK points in the game prior, which marked the second time in three outings that he topped 65. His ability to accumulate stats across the boxscore allows him to achieve high DK totals more often than now, and he should thrive against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,500) vs. Jazz

Lillard topped 45 DK points in three of his previous four outings, including a high of 66 in the game-before last. He is averaging 27.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the season and should continue to fill it up against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game. He may also have to step it up a notch in terms of carrying the offensive load if Giannis Antetokounmpo is to remain sidelined.

Mid-Range Money

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($6,700) at Spurs

Grant surpassed 30 DK points in each of his last two outings and is averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks on the season. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are on the second night of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,700) vs. Jazz

Lopez is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game and is coming off his third game of the season with at least 30 DK points. The Bucks' big man should have another strong outing with a matchup against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,900) at Bulls

DiVincenzo got off to a slow start to the season but delivered 14 points in each of the last two games and went over 30 DK points for the first time in the most recent outing. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points and eighth-highest field-goal percentage.

Gary Trent, Bucks ($4,700) vs. Jazz

Trent has been unimpressive to start the season but faces a good opportunity to step up, as the Jazz give up the league's fifth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards. He would also see more shots on the offensive end if Giannis Antetokounmpo remains sidelined.

Harrison Barnes, Spurs ($4,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Barnes is coming off a dismal performance, where he was limited to single-digit DK totals for the second time this season. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to bounce back against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

