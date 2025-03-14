Matisse Thybulle News: Practices Friday

Thybulle (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Coach Chauncey Billups relayed that Thybulle wasn't restricted and looked good during practice. The defensive-minded swingman has yet to make an appearance this season due to a right ankle sprain, though he was available to play during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Thybulle's next chance to make his season debut will come Sunday against the Raptors.