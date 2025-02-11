Mike Conley Injury: Iffy to face Milwaukee on Wednesday

Conley (finger) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Conley is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a right index finger sprain. If the veteran point guard remains on the shelf, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five appearances, Conley has averaged 10.2 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers across 29.2 minutes per game.