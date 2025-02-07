Mike Conley Injury: Questionable to face Portland
Conley (finger) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Conley is in jeopardy of missing his second contest since Jan. 30 due to a right index finger sprain. If the veteran point guard is sidelined, Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely see an uptick in playing time, especially if Anthony Edwards (hip) is also ruled out.
